American Photographer Bruce Gilden Documents The Wildlife Of The Russian Gangsters



© Bruce Gilden/Magnum Photos

American photographer Bruce Gilden spent 16 days among ordinary Russians in a small provincial town, 70 km from Yekaterinburg. According to Bruce, this area is populated by former criminals, drug addicts and “lost people.” “Dark Ages community” – describes he the provincial Russia.

© Bruce Gilden/Magnum Photos

The most time he spent was with a 32-year-old Sergey, nicknamed “Kaban” – a criminal, just released from prison.



© Bruce Gilden/Magnum Photos

Gilden wanted to document everyday life of the local gangsters. Photographer gained the confidence by buying them vodka and food.



© Bruce Gilden/Magnum Photos

“They all live in the dark decaying village communities. The basis of their life – vodka and violence “- says Bruce.



© Bruce Gilden/Magnum Photos

Sergey says that he is now “not 100% criminal” – he doesn’t want to go back to prison, and, therefore, does “business” – takes money from passing trucks, and from the immigrants who transport drugs.



© Bruce Gilden/Magnum Photos

The number of women is twice as much as men in that area. because of that, all men, including criminals are in the high demand. Nevertheless, the photographer said that he has a lot of respect for these people. “It’s tough to survive in such environment”, he says.



