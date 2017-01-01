According to artist Marina DeFrates: “I made these evergreen glowing plants. The Botany world has always amazed me as an Industrial designer, each plant has its own unique aesthetics, these aesthetics serve a specific need or function. In making the Lamp Plant I decided to focus on the various types of leafs and their ‘veins’, the veins are cells that bring water and minerals from the roots into the leaf. Powered by LED The Acrylic leafs conduct the light through the engraved veins all the way from the base to the top of the plant, making a soft green light. Each Lamp plant is unique, every leaf is bent individually to create an organic form that is one of a kind, just like nature does.” Continue »