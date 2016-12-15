Started As A Mistake, Retired Gym Teacher Wore The Same Disco-Era Outfit For 40 Years Of Yearbook Portraits
Retired gym teacher Dale Irby posed for his first yearbook photo back in 1973 at Prestonwood Elementary school in Dallas, Texas. The next year, completely by accident, Irby wore the exact same outfit. Continue »
“Enfarinats” Festival – The Battle With Flour And Eggs In Spain
Jaime Reina/AFP Photo
Residents of the Spanish town of Ibi staged a mock military coup on Monday 28 December, pelting each other with flour and eggs, and letting off firecrackers and fire extinguishers. The battle was part of a festival held every year as part of celebrations of the Day of the Innocents in the village in the Valencia region. Continue »
Mindblowing Optical Illusion Rooms By Peter Kogler Will Give You Vertigo
With dizzying wall graphics reminiscent of warped funhouse mirrors, artist Peter Kogler transforms ordinary galleries, transit centers, and lobbies into near hallucinatory experiences. For over 30 years, the Austrian artist has worked at the intersection of architecture and new media to construct both immersive environments and sculptural elements that seems to redefine physical spaces. By plastering walls with optical illusions he challenges a viewer’s sense of depth (and sanity) with his ambitious monochromatic installations of repeating patterns that incorporate pipes, ants, and bold snake-like patterns. Continue »
Photographer Asked Celebrities To Reveal Their Public And Private Personalities In Intimate Double-Portraits
Anne Hathaway
Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock
Everybody has a public and a private persona, and celebrities are no exception. You might think you know something about them because of all the films you’ve seen them in, but it’s only once they’re out of the spotlight that their true selves are revealed. Continue »
Illustrators Pay Heartwarming Tributes To The Late Carrie Fisher
Carrie Fisher has passed away at the age of 60 following a heart attack last Friday. The incident occurred while the actress, widely known for playing ‘Princess Leia’ in Star Wars, was travelling on board a plane from London to Los Angeles. Illustrators from around the world have also paid heartfelt tributes to the actress–a compilation of which can be viewed below. Continue »
15 Brands Lost In Translation – Epic Branding Fails
While the world has become so much smaller with globalization, it is important not to underestimate the importance of language and cultural barriers that divides each country. For multinational brands expanding into new territories especially, they may find that an successful slogan or even brand name in their country does not mean the same thing in a foreign land.
To prove this point, Print Peppermint has compiled an infographic of the worst examples of brands that got lost in translation, and you would be surprised at how even the biggest brands can get it wrong. Continue »
Designer Reaches Out To Potential Employers With Adobe-Inspired Chocolate Bars
Based in Brooklyn, graphic designer April Hansen came up with a way to end an interview on a sweet note—she has created chocolate bars that are designed to look like the icons of Adobe’s core design programs. Continue »
Expectation Vs Reality Of Drawing Courses
As anybody who’s been enrolled on a drawing course will probably already know, your ideas about what to expect from your art classes can often be much different from reality. Maybe you enrolled because you wanted to sketch men and women sculpted like Greek Gods and Goddesses, yet ended up drawing people who looked like nude versions of your grandparents. Continue »
Cute Star Wars AT-AT Baby Walker By Polish Artist Krawka
Polish artist Kamila Krawczyk, a.k.a Krawka has combined her love for Star Wars and crocheting and created a super adorable AT-AT walker. The best part? She is selling the pattern on ETSY so you could make it yourself. Continue »
Mother And Daughter: Debbie Reynolds And Carrie Fisher Together In Pictures
The day after Carrie Fisher’s death daughter’s death, Debbie Reynolds suffered a suspected stroke and emergency services were called to her son Todd’s home. He told the press: “She said, ‘I want to be with Carrie’. And then she was gone.” Continue »
Colossal Sculptural Lights By David Trubridge Have Been Added To A Treewalk In New Zealand
To help make your nights a little bit brighter, New Zealand based designer David Trubridge and Redwoods Treewalk Rotorua have worked together to create Redwoods Nightlights, New Zealand’s first design-led tourism experience that features a suspended tree walk surrounded by 30 of Trubridge’s custom made light fixtures. Each of the light fixtures included in the treewalk, some of which are over 8 feet tall, were first made in Trubridge’s workshop by him and his team. Continue »
Daredevil Photographer Anna Arinova Captured The Awe-Inspiring Underground Labyrinths Across The Europe
Danilovskiy brook, Moscow, Russia.
Stunning silhouettes under European cities reveal the size and splendor of the continent’s urban foundations. Photographer and content-manager Anna Arinova, 28, from Moscow, captured the awe-inspiring labyrinths in Russia and Germany. Continue »
Animal Photos Of 2016
Jim Kowalczik plays with Jimbo, a 1500-pound Kodiak bear, at the Orphaned Wildlife Center in Otisville, N.Y. on September 7, 2016 (Photo by Mike Groll/AP Photo) Continue »
Abandoned Aston Martin Set To Sell For A Small Fortune
This Aston Martin was left to rot in the middle of the woods 40 years ago but now it’s been put up for auction in Massachusetts. According to auctioneers it’s worth $500,000 which is 100 times its original price. Continue »
Powerful Photos Show Mermaids Swimming In A Plastic Bottle Ocean
Montreal-based photographer Benjamin Von Wong put together an interesting project to try and raise awareness about pollution in the oceans. Von Wong used 10,000 plastic bottles and he placed them in a warehouse then had two beautiful mermaids attempt to swim through the collection and the photos are captivating. Continue »
