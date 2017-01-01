For Honor – Vikings Gather For Up Helly Aa Festival In Shetland Islands
Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images
Few have heard of it, let alone been. Our destination is Shetland in the far north of Scotland, where one of the most incredible festivals in Europe is held. On the last Tuesday of January, the town of Lerwick goes more than a little mad. Up Helly Aa is a lot more than a sub-arctic bonfire and booze-up. It’s a superb spectacle, a celebration of Shetland’s history and a triumphant demonstration of the islanders’ skills and spirit. Fifty helmeted Vikings and a burning Norse galley. Unmissable! Continue »
Sky Burial – Tibetans Perform Celestial Burial Ceremony (NSFW)
China Photos/Getty Images
Sky burial or ritual dissection was once a common funerary practice in Tibet wherein a human corpse is cut in specific locations and placed on a mountaintop, exposing it to the elements or the mahabhuta and animals – especially to birds of prey. The location of the sky burial preparation and place of execution are understood in the Vajrayana traditions as charnel grounds. In Tibet the practice is known as jhator (Tibetan: བྱ་གཏོར་; Wylie: bya gtor), which literally means, “giving alms to the birds.” Continue »
Deep Sea ‘Aliens’ That Live In Twilight Zone Below The Ocean Captured In Incredible Pictures
Solent News
These incredible pictures reveal the translucent and electric-hued sea creatures that roam 1,200 metres (4,000ft) below the surface of the Earth’s seas. Photographers used specialist camera equipment to capture the alien-like animals which have been seen only a handful of times. Most appear to have see-through skin which helps camouflage them in the brutal habitat where light cannot even reach. Continue »
Architect Imagines The Homes Of Fairy Tale Characters
Illustrator and architect Federico Babina has a love for fairy tales and he decided to use them as inspiration for some of his latest illustrations. He says that his latest pictures are a tribute to the fairy tale universe where architecture is often reinvented. Continue »
Tiny Crocodile Bookmark Design By Peleg & Hila Raam
Deep between the pages lays Crocomark. This crocodile shaped bookmark will silently wait for the right moment to draw you back into the story. Continue »
Stuck In The Real World: Characters From Cartoons And Movies Placed In Real Photos
Fiction characters have their own universe and their own dimension (it used two be two dimensional world but lately computer graphics and animation tend to be 3D more and more often). What would happen if by some bizarre twist of faith these fictional animated characters popped out and appeared in real life. I guess, our life would suddenly become much more interesting and loony. The group of Russian artists combine characters with real life photos. Enjoy! Continue »
Stunning New Close-Ups Show Saturn’s Rings At Double The Detail We’ve Ever Seen
NASA’s Cassini spacecraft has entered its “ring-grazing” phase as it approaches the planet’s icy orbiters. As part of its mission, the craft has transmitted images of the rings at twice the resolution that humans have even been able to achieve previously (see full resolution photos here). Details as small as 550 meters, or a few hundred feet smaller than earth’s tallest building, are visible in the photos. Continue »
This Epic Elysium RV Comes With A Hot Tub And Helicopter You Can Land On The Roof
The luxurious Elysium by Furrion looks like something a James Bond villain would love to own. The start of the art vehicle is designed for the filthy rich, and it comes complete with a hot tub and an impressive looking mini helicopter. Continue »
Rescued Deer Becomes A Local Celebrity In Norway
Britt Haugsevje Vangen
After a family found this wild deer injured, they nursed it back to health and saved it from certain death. Continue »
If 2017’s Oscar-Nominated Movie Posters Told The Truth
Oscar season is here, and there are many filmmakers out there who are hoping to take home a gold statue this year. Winning an Oscar is considered to be one of the highest honors in Hollywood, and this year several films will go head to head as they try to win in their respective categories.
La La Land
It’s tough to decide which movie is best, but this year’s Oscar nominated films had honest posters, this is what they would say. Continue »
Thousands Of People Are Living Inside A Luxurious Hole In The Australian Desert
Getty Images
If living underground sounds like something you would enjoy, then Coober Pedy is the place for you. The underground town in the Australian desert has become home to 3,500 people who come from 45 different nationalities. People who live there seem to love it as the temperatures are maintained at 23-25 degrees C throughout the year. Continue »
This House Looks Normal But It’s Actually Made Entirely Of Newspaper
Danielle Walquist Lynch/Flickr
In Rockport, Massachusetts there is a two room cabin made entirely out of newspapers, glue and varnish. The house was built by Elis Stenman in 1922, and he lived there with his family for six years. Everything inside the paper house is also made of paper. Stenman built chairs, tables, bookshelves and even curtains and a clock out of newspaper and magazine pages. Only the piano is made of wood and covered with paper to maintain uniformity, and the fireplace is made of bricks, for obvious reason. After Stenman passed away the house was then turned into a museum. Continue »
This Japanese Train Station Built Around A 700 Year Old Tree
In the Northeast suburbs of central Osaka stands a curious train station unlike any other. Kayashima Station features a rectangular hole cut into the roof of the elevated platform and, from inside, a giant tree pokes its head out like a stalk of broccoli. Continue »
Vintage Advertisement Posters Of Russian Automobiles From The 1950s to ’80s
The automotive industry in the Soviet Union spanned the history of the state from 1929 to 1991. It started with the establishment of large car manufacturing plants and reorganisation of the AMO Factory in Moscow in the late 1920s–early 1930s, during the first five-year plan, and continued until the Soviet Union’s dissolution in 1991. Before its disintegration, the Soviet Union produced 2.1-2.3 million units per year of all types, and was the sixth (previously fifth) largest automotive producer, ranking ninth place in cars, third in trucks, and first in buses. Take a look to see the USSR automobiles in the 1950s to 1980s through these interesting advertisement posters. Continue »
Fish Eye Pillows Is What You Need After A Hard Day
Having a bad day? Or perhaps your kids are driving you nuts? “Put a fish on it,” writes AliaGraceDolls on her Etsy shop. Made from organic cotton and filled with organic flax seeds and lavender, these fish-shaped eye pillows can be be warmed and cooled if desired. And according to their description “nothing beats the soothing feel of a cool fish on your face after a long hard day.” Continue »
