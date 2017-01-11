A Ferrari with parts missing stands forgotten in a workshop



Kenneth Provost/Mediadrumworld.com

Stunning images reveal the vulnerable beauty of abandoned cars that have been left to rust over the years. The collection of spectacular images show how a Volkswagen Beetle, Citroën C2 and even a Ferrari have been taken over by nature and piles of rubble. In other shots, a Mercedes Benz is overgrown with ivy and an old-fashioned BMW has been left in a garage with a collapsing roof and debris on the floor. A Ford vehicle has also been forgotten in the woods and one car even appears to have a tree growing from it. The haunting images were taken by Belgian security guard, Kenneth Provost at various locations across Germany and Belgium.