Stunning Colorized Photos Of The Discovery Of The Tutankhamun’s Tomb In The 1920s
Harry Burton’s photographs capture Tutankhamun’s tomb at the moment of its discovery have enthralled the world for generations, enabling the viewer to witness the ‘Wonderful Things’ the discoverers of the tomb, Howard Carter and Lord Carnarvon, were fortunate to experience first-hand. Burton’s iconic black and white photographs have illustrated the imagination of millions for almost a century, and now a selection of the original negatives and photographs, housed in the archive of the Griffith Institute, University of Oxford, has been digitally colourised by Dynamichrome on behalf of SC Exhibitions and the Griffith Institute. Continue »
New Hilarious Mashups By Stephen McMennamy
Stephen McMennamy (previously) is a talented artist and art director from Atlanta, Georgia who creates humorous images by combining photos. Stephen takes two photos and splices them together. The early #combophoto project shots were taken with an iPhone, but McMennamy recently bought a new camera to improve the quality, and occasionally uses a drone. Continue »
Capturing Americana With Jason Lee
Jason Lee is an actor, photographer, and skateboarder. The 188-page book is part of Refueled Magazine’s One Series, and features nearly 200 images taken on Polaroid peel-apart film over the last 10 years. The limited-edition first volume sold out in pre-sale, but don’t worry, Lee is hard at work on future instant film publications. Continue »
Photographer Emily Lauren Wants To Change The Way We See Female Beauty
It is time to redefine what it means to be beautiful and embrace what makes us all unique. Over 80 girls talk about the critical issues that affect body image in this new book by Emily Lauren Dick. This inspirational self-help guide is full of interesting facts and information, work sheets and photographs of real girls. A must have for any girl who feels their body does not fit into society’s standards. Continue »
Cancer Survivor Kristi Loyall Who Had Leg Amputated Now Takes Limb Everywhere
A young woman who was forced to have her right leg amputated below the knee following a cancer diagnosis now takes her detached limb on her adventures – and has even given it its own Instagram account. Continue »
These Photographs Of Creepy Children Will Terrify You
Houston-based photographer Brittany Bentine makes a living turning children into zombies. Bentine is the owner of Locked Illusions, which bills itself as “America’s First Goth/Alt and fantasy themed photographic art for maternity, babies, kids, families, and teens.” At the photo studio-turned-fantasyland, kids are splattered with fake blood, smudged with dark makeup, and made to look like they’ve risen from the dead. Continue »
Guy Shows Off His Amazing World War II Cover Up Tattoo
In the early 2000s everyone was getting tribal tattoos, but when this man looked at his tribal tattoo in 2017 he was filled with regret, so he decided to switch it up. Continue »
Guy Transforms 1907 Upright Piano Into A Luxurious Desk
Artist Jonathan Miranda Sickmeyer came across a free piano on Craigslist and he could let it go to waste. Once he found out that it was going to cost too much money to restore it, he decided to go in a different direction. Instead of restoring the piano, he turned it into a one of a kind desk. Continue »
Things Come Apart: A Teardown Manual For Modern Living
Canadian photographer Todd McLellan makes visible the inner workings of everyday products by dismantling, carefully arranging the components and photographing them. His book, Things Come Apart, presents a unique view of items such as chainsaws and iPods, transforming ordinary objects into works of art. Continue »
Artists Creates Incredible David Bowie Tribute In Phoenix, AZ
David Bowie passed away in 2016, but artist Maggie Keane decided to celebrate his birthday on January 8 by creating one of the most incredible David Bowie tributes ever. Continue »
These Panda Selfies Are The Opposite Of Cute
Panda selfies just surfaced from a massive panda breeding center in China, sparking a flurry of “awws” on one side and raised eyebrows on the other. Giant panda breeding in China is a complicated industry, with apparently good intentions — saving the giant panda from extinction — and big bucks at stake. Continue »
Spanish Artist Creates Picasso-Inspired Murals Combining Cubism With Realism
Born in 1979 in Linares, Spain, Miguel Angel Belinchon Bujes alias Belin is already famous for his talented way of spreading the codes of hyperrealism among suburban landscapes. A natural sense for proportions allows Belin to be considered as a reference since he has started his work in 2001. His mural paintings, created only from spray techniques without using stencils, are immediately recognizable among others in the eclectic world of urban art. Continue »
The Only 5 Types Of Romantic Comedy Posters
Romantic comedies are (arguably) the most formulaic of all movies, and studios use that rom-com formula to make a bunch of money with very little effort. Many fans enjoy the predictable nature of rom-coms, and will actually get upset if a film strays too far from the norm, so it’s no wonder filmmakers don’t even try to do anything different with the genre. In fact, romantic comedies are kept predictable right down to their poster layouts, of which there are around five types. Continue »
Photographer Captures Otherworldly Light Pillars In Northern Ontario
In northern Ontario, residents are used to viewing the Northern Lights, but tech YouTuber Timothy Joseph Elzinga was in for a big surprise when he gazed out his window last Friday night. Awoken by his 2-year-old son at 1:30 am, Elzinga was about to settle back into bed when he noticed a strange sight—moving, shimmering lights beaming up from the ground outside! Continue »
29 Clever Illustrations That Show The Differences Between Copywriters And Art Directors
In the late 1950s, advertising legend Bill Bernbach came up with the idea of pairing art directors and copywriters into teams. The strategy worked and DDB ended up creating some of the most iconic work of that era. Since then, the art-copy team structure came into existence at most, if not all, agencies. They may be working towards a common goal, but as a creative species, copywriters and art directors are not all that similar. Their differences are best highlighted on a Facebook page titled ‘CW Versus AD’ where Caio Pena (art director), Henrique Parada (art director) and Letícia Hanower (copywriter) share their cool, quirky illustrations on this subject. Continue »
Trending now:
- Artist Spends 9 Years Using FedEx To Ship Glass Boxes To Create Shattered Sculptures
- 29 Clever Illustrations That Show The Differences Between Copywriters And Art Directors
- These Panda Selfies Are The Opposite Of Cute
- The Only 5 Types Of Romantic Comedy Posters
- Guy Shows Off His Amazing World War II Cover Up Tattoo
- Photographer Tracks Down People He Snapped In His Hometown Almost 40 Years Ago To Recreate The Remarkable Images
- Vibram Furoshiki Shoe
- Bizarre Paintings Of Mecha Robots And Werewolves Attacking East European Peasants Of The Early 20th Century
- Beef Flowers – Say It With Some Meat
- An 18-Year-Old Photographer Portrays Trump’s Quotes About Women
- 61-Year-Old Model Absolutely Rocks Her Swimsuit Campaign
- The Kings Of The Forest – Photographer Spent 3 Days In Nepal To Document The Isolated Tribe
- Guy Transforms 1907 Upright Piano Into A Luxurious Desk
- Stewardess Skill Training In China
- Things Come Apart: A Teardown Manual For Modern Living