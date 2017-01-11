Everyone Needs A Niffler Necklace
Fans of ‘Fantastic Beast’s fell madly in love with the adorable little thief known as Niffler who just wants to get his little hands all over any thing shinny. While you can’t have your own actual fantastic beast, you can get your hands on this precious jewelry version made by Aisha Voya -or at least you could if the pre-sale wasn’t already completely sold out. Continue »
Get Your Hands On This Creepy Extra Body Part Jewelry
Tired of having a predictable number of body parts? Then perhaps you should check out artist Nadja Buttendorf’s creepy and wonderful fingerrings and earrings. They aren’t just rings that go on your finger and regular earrings – they’re replica fingers and ears that go on your actual fingers and ears. Continue »
Artist Creates An Installation That Takes From The Rich To Give To The Poor
Hunger King is an amazing installation by the artist Jani Leinonen, created in 2014 in Budapest, which diverts the famous fast food brand into a cynical criticism of capitalism. Imagined in response to the law banning the homeless from sleeping in public space, Hunger King offers two queues, one for the rich, one for the poor. The rich will enter directly by paying over 2300€, while the poor will have to wait more than six hours to enter this fake restaurant, but will receive 13€ in a burger box, the equivalent of the minimum wage in Hungary. The installation Hunger King by Jani Leinonen is a powerful response to our consumer society and the criminalization of poverty. Continue »
Stewardess Skill Training In China
Li Bo/Xinhua/Barcroft Images
Students attend a stewardess skill training for the upcoming 2017 entrance examination for art majors in colleges in Luoyang, central China’s Henan Province. These photos portray the bizarre range of skills Chinese air hostesses require before they take to the skies. Continue »
This Guy Makes Sweaters Of Places And Then Takes Pictures Of Himself Wearing The Sweaters At Those Places
Do you wish you could bring your holidays home with you? Sam Barsky does just that through knitting incredible pictorial sweaters! Baltimore resident Sam learned to knit when he was 24 after seeking a new direction in life. Sam loved discovering a way to make something original and wearable that wasn’t available elsewhere. Before long he had an image in his mind of a sweater, but couldn’t find a pattern to match it. Continue »
The Earth From Space Through The Eyes Of French Astronaut Thomas Pesquet
French astronaut Thomas Pesquet has the change to take part, since the November 17th 2016, to the Proxima mission. He currently lives during 6 months in the International Space Station until May 2017. He shares his experience on the social networks make us also discovering the beauty of our little Blue Planet. Continue »
The Most Diabolically Evil-Looking Buildings In The World
Sometimes you have to wonder if architects secretly want to take over the world. Maybe it’s the planes of black-tinted glass, the jutting angles, or the sweeping archways that differentiate a “headquarters” and a “compound” but sometimes you look at a building and it just plain gives you the WILLIES. Over on reddit’s r/evilbuildings they are dedicated to archiving and collecting each and every nefarious shelter mankind was twisted enough to erect, this is but a mere sampling of their findings. Continue »
Vintage Yugoslavian Computer Magazine Cover Girls Of The 1980s-90s
In the 1980s, computers were sold like sport cars: with sexy women and pin-ups. I propose a look back to the past with the covers of the Yugoslavian magazine Racunari, published in the 1980s and 1990s. It is impressive to note that at that time, mixing women and computers necessarily meant sexy secretary or incapable woman and slave of her computer. Continue »
An Artist Recreates The Most Stolen Objects In Stores
For her Shoplifting project, the British artist Lucy Sparrow had fun recreating the most stolen objects in the stores of Great Britain. Some soft and childish creations made of felt, which illustrate the banal criminality of everyday life. Pregnancy tests, champagne, beauty cream, meat, condoms, alcohol or adult magazines, the Shoplifting installation was presented last November at the Lawrence Alkin Gallery in London. Continue »
Truck Turns Into A Wintery Mess
This is why it’s important to keep you vehicle clean during the winter months. Continue »
Illustrator Brings His Cartoons To Life With Clever 3D Tricks
Danish artist, HuskMitNavn, has turned his black and white drawings into something special. With a little tweaking, and a few clever folds, his art transforms into a full 3D world where the characters literally jump off the page. Continue »
Controversial Walking Dead Photo Shoot Gets People Talking
New Jersey photographer Alana Hubbard used little kids to pay tribute to “The Walking Dead” during a photo shoot, but the photos didn’t go over too well with the rest of the internet. Shortly after they were posted the Facebook, the photos were banned after people complained about the kids depicting violent situations. Continue »
For Design Geeks: Old School Tattoos That Pay Tribute To Famous Typefaces
Based in São Paulo, Brazil, designer Will Jr. has created a series of temporary tattoos that feature well-known typefaces, including Helvetica, Garamond and Futura. Inspired by old school tattoo artworks, each of these designs consist of a single letter that is surrounded by decorative elements like floral motifs—the name of the typeface is spelled out on a banner placed across the letter. For instance, the Raleway tattoo features the letter ‘C’, while the Playfair one is built around the letter ‘D’. Continue »
Terrific Images Reveal The Vulnerable Beauty Of Abandoned Cars That Have Been Left To Rust Over The Years
A Ferrari with parts missing stands forgotten in a workshop
Kenneth Provost/Mediadrumworld.com
Stunning images reveal the vulnerable beauty of abandoned cars that have been left to rust over the years. The collection of spectacular images show how a Volkswagen Beetle, Citroën C2 and even a Ferrari have been taken over by nature and piles of rubble. In other shots, a Mercedes Benz is overgrown with ivy and an old-fashioned BMW has been left in a garage with a collapsing roof and debris on the floor. A Ford vehicle has also been forgotten in the woods and one car even appears to have a tree growing from it. The haunting images were taken by Belgian security guard, Kenneth Provost at various locations across Germany and Belgium. Continue »
Stunning Chinese Urban Nightscapes By Mark Horn
Mark Horn is a talented artist, photographer and traveler who currently lives and works in Amsterdam, Kingdom of the Netherlands. Mark shoots a lot of travel, editorial, portrait and urban photography. His “China Night” series, bring us in a cloudy, misty and urban scenario of China’s streets. Continue »
