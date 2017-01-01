Artist Alexey Malina Has Portrayed The Seven Deadly Sins In A Series Of Minimalist Posters
Alexey Malina has portrayed the Seven Deadly Sins in a series of posters called Seven Sins. The black shapes bleed as the deception and dread of sin’s course evolves in one’s life. Their stamina caves to lust, wrath, envy, greed, sloth, pride and gluttony. As the New Testament warns us, “flee from evil, cling to what is good” for the patterns that follow the seven only lead to death. Continue »
Artist Makes Evergreen Plants That Glow In The Dark
According to artist Marina DeFrates: “I made these evergreen glowing plants. The Botany world has always amazed me as an Industrial designer, each plant has its own unique aesthetics, these aesthetics serve a specific need or function. In making the Lamp Plant I decided to focus on the various types of leafs and their ‘veins’, the veins are cells that bring water and minerals from the roots into the leaf. Powered by LED The Acrylic leafs conduct the light through the engraved veins all the way from the base to the top of the plant, making a soft green light. Each Lamp plant is unique, every leaf is bent individually to create an organic form that is one of a kind, just like nature does.” Continue »
The Unintentional Beauty Of Graffiti Removal
New Mexico-based photographer and artist Mattie Kannard has spent the past eight years photographing graffiti, but only after it has been painted over by the building owners. The results often resemble an unintentional pastiche of Mark Rothko’s style of abstract expressionism. Continue »
Controversial NSFW Pop-Art Mashed Up With Pharmaceutical And Food Packages
Ben Frost is a visual artist whose work seeks to challenge contemporary norms and values of Western culture and society. Frost’s visual work places common iconic images from advertising, entertainment, and politics into startling juxtapositions that are often confrontational and controversial. Continue »
This Photoshop Master Can Seamlessly Combine Any Two Photos You Give Him
Max Asabin, a digital artist from Russia, layers multiple images on top of each other to create seamless end-results. He has been labeled the Photoshop Master after gaining more than 35,000 followers on DeviantArt due to his layering skills. Definitely worth checking out, and if you would like any done for yourself, he’s available commercially. Continue »
Photographer Captures Two Squirrels Who Look Like They Are Attacking Each Other Like Ninjas
Amateur snapper Martin Docker from Isle of Dogs, east London, spotted the pair going toe-to-toe in his back garden and grabbed his camera to capture the titanic tussle. The maintenance worker captured the duo appearing to fly through the air to land roundhouse kicks, wrestling-style spear moves and judo-esque throws. Continue »
This Sexy Piece Of Clothing Is Becoming Increasingly Popular In Japan
This knitted sleeveless sweater with a large cut-back is all the rage in Japan right now, and it’s not hard to see why. Continue »
Superb Creative Photo Manipulations By Chunlong Sun
Chunlong Sun is a talented graphic designer, art director and retoucher who lives and works in Beijing, China. Chunlong focuses on advertising, he creates stunning surreal, sci-fi and humour manipulations. Continue »
Custom Ring Made Out Of Metal Plate From Surgery
During the ski season of 2015 this guy had a bad accident on the slopes that ended with a a broken collarbone and four fractured ribs. It was a tough thing to go though at the time and they’ll never forget it because they turned the metal plate that was once inside their body into something that can be worn on the outside. Continue »
Glass Beach: Where Nature Has Turned Pollution Into Beauty
Anna Pozharskaya
Waves on Russia’s Pacific shoreline crafted old bottles, porcelain and tiles into a sparkling tourist attraction. On a sunny day, the beach on Ussuri Bay – in Primorsky region – seems to be covered with lighted candles. In the past, it was used as a dump for truckloads of unwanted glass bottles and waste from a local porcelain factory, or so the story goes. But nature has correct man’s mistake, and stamped its own imprint. Continue »
Incredible Photos Show LA’s Notorious Crips Gangsters Posing With Drugs And Guns In The 90s
Getty Images
These extraordinary images give an intimate look inside the infamous LA street gang the Crips at the height of their power in the 90s. With more than 30,000 members, the African-American mob has been in a virtual state of war with rivals the Bloods since the late 60s. Continue »
Tattoo Artist Creates Geometry Tattoos Inspired By The Art Of The Amazon
In the rich and diverse world of tattoo art, Brazilian artist Brian Gomes is creating his own unique style inspired by hundreds of years of sacred geometry and indigenous designs. Above the visual nature of his designs, his work is also intrinsically linked to his studies in shamanic philosophy. It’s a belief system that recognizes there is a spiritual world directly linked to our physical one – that all physical things have an inner spirit. Continue »
How Popular Cartoon Characters Look Like Before Their Morning Coffee
Australian illustrator Sam Milham, who previously brought us his reimaginations of ‘Super Mario’ characters as hipsters, returns with this amusing and laughable collection of famous cartoon characters before their morning dose of caffeine. Continue »
Stunning Photos Of Afghan Hazara Girls Train In Shaolin Martial Arts For Competitions
Massoud Hossaini/AP Photos
Afghan members of a wushu martial arts group led by trainer Sima Azimi, 20, pose for a photograph at the Shahrak Haji Nabi hilltop overlooking Kabul. Afghanistan’s first female wushu trainer, Sima Azimi, 20, is training 20 Afghan girls aged between 14 – 20 at a wushu club in Kabul, after learning the sport while living as a refugee in Iran. Continue »
Photographer Spent 12 Years Taking Pictures Of The Foetus Developing In The Womb
Lennart Nilsson is a Swedish photographer and scientist. Born in 1922 he is one of Swedens first photojournalists and has become famous for groundbreaking macro medical photos of subjects once considered unphotographable. Continue »
