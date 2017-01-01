I’mma Get Superhero Drunk: Avengers Themed Cocktails
This is a series of nine Avengers character themed cocktails from The More I Arty. They don’t really sound like the best tasting recipes, but you throw a little umbrella in the glass and I’ll drink just about anything. Add a little pirate cutlass with some fruit skewered on it and I WILL drink anything. So yeah, hit the jump to see them all, then go to the bar and order a gin & tonic like a regular person who doesn’t like the taste of gin but drinks it anyways because they hate themselves. “You’re projecting.” I know I am.
Amazing Modern Stairs In A Medieval Tower In Denmark
Situated in Denmark, the Kalø Tower is a 700 year old historical building. While inaccessible, the architecture studio MAP created a modern spiral staircase turning the place into a superb vantage point mixing archeology and contemporary design. Continue »
The Evolution Of Batgirl Over The Past 50 Years
Image courtesy of DC Comics
For many comic book fans, Barbara Gordon has been known as the definitive version of Batgirl, one of the main superheroines of DC Comics. The character made her comics debut 50 years ago in the January 1967 issue of Detective Comics and has gone through many changes, most notably becoming paralyzed in the 1980s graphic novel The Killing Joke and eventually becoming super hacker Oracle. Batgirl had been portrayed many different times up until Barbara Gordon resumed the role in DC Comic’s relaunch in 2011. Take a look at the evolution of Batgirl, including two earlier characters who inspired Gordon’s character, in this infographic from Fun.com. Continue »
Quick Guide To Identifying Ford Pickups From 1948 To 1996
The Ford Motor Company (commonly referred to simply as Ford) is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan, a suburb of Detroit. It was founded by Henry Ford and incorporated on June 16, 1903. The company sells automobiles and commercial vehicles under the Ford brand and most luxury cars under the Lincoln brand. Continue »
Hilarious Comics With Unexpected Endings By War And Peas
“War and Peas” is made by a two-headed squad hailing from the German-French border town Saarbrücken. Jonathan Kunz works as a lecturer at the local art school and Elizabeth Pich works as a freelance comic artist. Since 2011 they joined forces to publish comics together on the internet. Their comics often deal with unfulfilled desires and the tragedy of the modern human condition, featuring such characters as sassy robots, woeful ghosts, and highly-skilled dogs. Continue »
Artist Rainier Weber Designs Unique Gold-Plated AK47 Chair From Real Rifles
Artist Rainier Weber was reading a book about a book about Michail Kalashnikov when inspiration struck and he combined his interests in design, technology and functionality with his love for furniture design to create a dramatic chair made up of AK-47 rifles. Continue »
Inspiring Examples Of Logo Animations Created By The Design Duo
According to design duo of calligraphy magician Evgeniy Starov and motion designer Alexey Dubnichenko: “This project is based on commercial lettering works made during last half year. The main idea of this collection is to show new vision of use lettering logos. As a result of combining animation and calligraphy we have a unique product with a large field of application. Each of this works have its own style and animation details so it can be placed in any kind of media space and became as a part of branding.” Continue »
600-Year-Old Buddha Emerges From The Lake In China
A 600-year-old Buddha statue has emerged from the Hongmen Reservoir when 30 feet (10 m) of water was drained because of the nearby hydropower gate renovation. Archeologists think that this 12.5 feet (3.8 meters) tall statue could date back to the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644). Continue »
Nature Interiors: When Nature Invades Abandoned Places
The British artist Suzanne Moxhay, based in London, imagines some amazing surreal creations, using collages, matte painting and digital retouching. A clever mix of analog and digital techniques that allows her to stage pieces of nature in abandoned places, creating captivating and poetic compositions. Continue »
This Woman And Her Cat Have Been On The Most Gorgeous Sailboat Adventure Since 2006
Liz Clark, a self-proclaimed “she-pirate,” and her cat Amelia have been sailing around the world in an 11-by-40-foot boat since 2006. Together, they’ve traveled the coasts of Mexico and Central America and parts of the South Pacific. According to Clark’s website, this journey “isn’t just a surf trip — it’s a lifestyle, passion, and search for better ways for humanity to inhabit our shared planet.” Continue »
Artist Playfully Reimagines Classic Art Paintings As LEGO People
You’ve seen LEGO minifigurines, those yellow humans that inhabit every imaginable LEGO universe. But what would happen if they magically appeared in some of the world’s most famous paintings? Italian artist Stefano Bolcato fulfills this fantasy with his clever series People. Continue »
Amazing Rock Art Pieces By Stefano Furlani
Born and raised in Fano, Italy, Stefano Furlani is accustomed to life lived along the sea and its sandy, rocky shores. Much time was spent exploring the stones of this shore with his son, creating beautiful designs. Eventually, Furlani decided to preserve these rocky art pieces on canvas. The results are truly amazing. Continue »
Moscow vs New York: Visual Comparison Of Two Big Cities 45 Years Ago
1969, Soviet Moscow and New York City. Two big totally different cities, two cultures, two nations. We have found some photos of the old cities and tried to compare them. Just have a look at pictures below and find out what came out of it.
Moscow on the left; New York City on the right. Continue »
This Tiny, Painted Door At The Base Of A Tree Stump Has Been A Fixture Of The Harvard University Campus For Decades
Pooh’s house is a tiny, painted door at the base of a tree stump that has been a fixture of the Harvard University campus for decades, though it has a complicated history that’s not always sunny. It’s a little piece of Harvard that’s worth the visit—if you can bend down far enough to see it properly. Continue »
Kurdish Dandies Start Iraq’s First Fashion Club
It’s not just about bringing fashion to Iraq. For these Kurdish peacocks it’s also about promoting a positive image of their homeland to the world. In early February 2016, a group of young men gathered in the ancient citadel at the heart of Erbil, the capital of Iraq’s autonomous Kurdistan Region. It was deep into the second winter of the Kurds’ war against the Islamic State and the region was mired in economic crisis. As a result, restoration work on the ancient UNESCO-listed site — said to be one of the oldest continuously inhabited places in the world — had ground to a halt, leaving the citadel with the air of an abandoned film set. Continue »
