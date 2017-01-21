Napoleon’s Veterans Have Been Brought To Life In Color
Monsieur Moret, 2nd Regiment, 1814-15:
Some of the earliest photographs of veterans on Earth are a series of 15 original sepia images of members of Napoleon’s army. They were taken in their advancing years in the 1850s and keep in mind that some of these men were born in the late 1700s. Continue »
Abandoned Theme Park Where An Army Of Dismembered Dummies Lies Rotting In An Overgrown Wasteland
Andre Govia/Exclusivepix Media
Discarded in the grounds of an abandoned theme park, this mannequin graveyard is an eerie sight to behold. Spread across wasteland and surrounded by woodland, the former amusement park in Lancashire is where dozens of old mannequins – some dating back to the 1960s – have found their final resting place. Continue »
Surreal Sliding House Created By Artist Alex Chinneck
Mid-19th century house was compulsorily purchased by Thanet District Council after being empty for 11 years. Derelict four-storey Margate house will be brought back into use at the end of the year-long public art exhibition. Part of the upper floor is exposed as curving bricks, windows and a door below give the illusion that the front of the house is sliding away. Continue »
Hilarious Comics That Perfectly Sum Up Your Life As An Adult
UK-based artist Alex Norris is making comics cool again with his “Oh No” series, a gloriously awkward take on life’s realest struggles. These 3-panel wonders, uploaded to a page known as “Webcomic Name”, started appearing on Tumblr over the last summer. Continue »
“What I Be” – Powerful Portraits Of Brave People Revealing Their Insecurities
“What I Be” project is a powerful portrait series by photographer Steve Rosenfield that features individuals who have bravely opted to bear their insecurities on their bodies. Continue »
This Instagram Account Collects The Saddest-Sounding Places On Earth
There’s a place named Cape Disappointment, in Washington State Park, where fog hangs in the air for 2552 hours a year. But don’t book the flight to see it for yourself just yet—there’s still Mistake Island in Maine, or Canada’s Unfortunate Cove. Continue »
What If Your Food Told You The Brutal Truth By David Olenick
We love sharing artistic, creative and design based work with our readers. Searching for something exceptional, fresh and new is our aim and we are fully satisfied to fulfil this as much as we can. This time we are presenting something interesting and entertaining to make you all inspired and smiling. This series is entitled with “if your food told the brutal truth” which is created by David Olenick. He is a designer and illustrator and this series of sassy food illustrations get to the core of how we really think and feel about food. Continue »
Untwisted Ropes Sculptures Stick On Walls Look Like Tree
Here’s untwisted ropes sculptures that are stick on to walls look like trees. This ropes sculptures has been created by duo artist Janaina Mello and Daniel Landini who are from Brazil. The composition is created by twisting lines, at times loose, sometimes tied to other media which bring about an organic body. It is created perfectly like the removal of stating to dynamic issues, the movements, the lines and the passage of time. Ciclotrama is the titled of artwork that have moved out through 17 poles apart repetitions since 2010. The artists say that they were interested in creating metaphors surrounding organic structures composed of both interrelated and independent parts, as well as the passage of time and the “choreography of intertwining lines.” Continue »
Superb Creative Doodle Art Of Lei Melendres
Artist Lei Melendres is from Philippines. He is talented and professional doodle artist and illustrator and has been used to work in an advertising agency for more or less two years. But before five years, he’s doing freelance now. His art is a combination of casual and spur-of-the-moment elements which consist of cartoons, monsters, people, robots, patterns, shapes, typography and other peculiar things. He is dedicated, keen and concerned toward his work. Continue »
Artist Paula Duta Creates Detailed Steampunk Lion Drawing
Paula Duta is an interior designer but she loves drawing, illustration and character design. She’s from Romania. Steampunk Lion is wonderful art piece by her that catch the attention of people at one glance. This drawing has been made with different pens, watercolor, markers and other material. Hope people will like this amazing work. Continue »
Splendid Wild Animals Photos By Marina Cano
Marina Cano is a brilliant wildlife photographer. She’s from Cantabria, in the North of Spain. She has been used to take pictures from the time when she was a teenager. Her photos contains a commanding, friendly quality. In many photographs you can see that animals’ eyes as they gaze at the camera give the expressive impression of them. It seems that they are really there to make their photographs. Continue »
Photographer Have Taken Incredible Pictures Of One Metre Deep Snow Covering Sahara Desert
Geoff Robinson/Rex Features/Shutterstock
Record snowfall in the Sahara Desert near the town of Ain Sefra in Algeria on January 21, 2017. More photos have emerged after the Sahara Desert had its biggest snowfall in living memory – just days after 2016 was found to be the world’s warmest year ever. Continue »
Eye Makeup Looks Inspired By Famous Paintings Will Blow Your Mind
Makeup artist Stefania Atupe is a master of eyelid art. In fact, she channels the masters of art, like Van Gogh and Monet by recreating their famous paintings in miniature on eyelids! Continue »
A Look Inside Bangladesh’s Ship Breaking Yards Reveal The Brutal Conditions Workers Are Subjected To Everyday
Jan Moller Hansen/Barcroft Images
Between 300 and 500 workers can spend up to four months dismantling a single ship in Sitakunda Beach, Bangladesh, February 2012. The taskforce work 12-14 hours a day of manual labour for approximately $1.9 in pay. The ship breaking industry began in the 1960s and 70s after a ship washed up on Sitakunda beach and was later sold for scrap, now Bangladesh is one of the world’s leaders in ship breaking. After living in Dhaka, Bangladesh for five years, photographer Jan Møller Hansen (previously) flew to the port city of Chittagong to document the ship breaking industry. Continue »
Real Ice Carousel Made On A Frozen Lake Using A Chainsaw In Finland
Janne Käpylehto took a chainsaw to a frozen lake in southern Finland and carved out his own ice carousel! He cut a near-perfect 40-foot circle, and then used a solar-powered outboard boat motor to power the spinning circle of ice. Continue »
