Magical Drawings Put Women In Conversation With Their Inner Demons
The devil and femininity have long been entangled. From Eve’s creation of original sin to The Devil Wears Prada, women portrayed as satan are represented as the downfall of the good man. But one artist is reclaiming the devil for women and their personal demons.
Got 2 Get Through This
In Polly Nor’s whimsical illustrated world, woman is a devil unto herself. She sheds her human skin and drinks a beer, horns out and cigarette in mouth. Her demons brush her hair in the bathtub. They hug and dream and fall asleep in pink sheets. Continue »
Photographer Balint Alovits Explores The Beauty Of Spiral Staircases In Budapest
Balint Alovits was born in Budapest in 1987. Graduated from Metropolitan University in Budapest with a Bachelor’s degree in photography in 2014. His photographic work is simple, precise and airy and most of his projects are based on spatiality. Continue »
Artist Shepard Fairey Adapts Obama’s Hope Poster For Trump Inauguration
Shepard Fairey, whose iconic posters supporting Barack Obama’s 2008 election won him Design of the Year, has a new offering for this Friday’s presidential inauguration. The American graphic designer has applied the same posterised style and palette of red, beige and blue of the Hope imagery to three new designs, created for nonprofit organisation the Amplifier Foundation. Continue »
Architects Adds Treetop Cabin With Stargazing Net To Sweden’s Treehotel
Architecture firm Snøhetta has completed a treetop cabin for the Treehotel in northern Sweden, featuring charred-timber cladding and a suspended net for observing the Northern Lights. Set 10 metres above the forest floor in the crown of a tall pine tree and supported by 12 columns, The 7th Room provides views out over Swedish Lapland, to the Lule River and of the aurora borealis. Continue »
Truthful Images That Show Why Holocaust Memorial Selfies Are So Disrespectful
We are a world of selfie takers and they have invaded every part of life. But is there ever a time when they shouldn’t be taken? At a Holocaust memorial, for example. That’s the view of Israeli satirist and author Shahak Shapira who has created a website to show why such selfies are so distasteful. He’s taken people’s selfies from instagram, Tinder, Grindr and Facebook and used them to create a blend to show how ridiculous the selfies would look if taken in the aftermath of the death camps. Continue »
Powerful Portraits Show The Faces Behind The Women’s March On Washington
With the Women’s March on Washington rapidly approaching, photographer Clayton Cubitt set about immortalizing some of the organizers and activists involved with the event. On January 21, 2017, women and advocates for women’s rights will march in Washington—as well as in other cities and countries during sister even. Cubitt’s set of powerful portraits gives a voice to the women behind the march, their faces glowing and vital as they explain why they’ve decided to participate. Continue »
The White House’s Pete Souza Has Shot Nearly 2M Photos Of Obama, Here Some Of His Favorites
For the last 8 years, Pete Souza has been the Official White House Photographer. Over the course of President Obama’s two terms, Souza estimates he will have taken nearly 2 million photographs. You can find over 6,600 on the White House’s official Flickr account. Souza has captured some incredibly powerful, heartfelt and poignant moments of the President over the last 8 years and a gallery of 16 photos has recently gone viral, claiming to be Souza’s personal favorites. Although he has denied this claim, the photos are still amazing. Continue »
This Dreadful Emptiness: Dark And Depressive Illustrations By Aron Wiesenfeld
Aron Wiesenfeld is quickly emerging as a highly talented allegorical figurative painter. His work often comprises of figures seemingly caught or lost in some type of overwhelming landscape. He is drawn to empty spaces that may seem lonely, but what they are about is the story that’s going on off the pages in the world outside the canvas. It is that backstory he is interested in. Continue »
These Stunning Images Got Such A Great Reception They Have Been Unveiled As The Best Wedding Photos Of 2016
The impressive photos include couples from around the world on their big day. One shot shows a bride and groom horse riding, while another captures the newlyweds jetting off for their honeymoon. The International Society of Professional Wedding Photographers (ISPWP) picked from over 23,000 submissions for the stunning collection.
Wedding in the UK. (Photo by Dan Bold/Caters News) Continue »
Honest Puns Inspired By CSS That Web Designers Can Relate To
Web designers will be all too familiar with Cascading Style Sheets (CSS) — a language that determines how the content on a web page appears including colors, borders, fonts and backgrounds. Even if you don’t understand how CSS works, that won’t stop you from enjoying these humorous puns inspired by the web language. Continue »
People Are Knitting Giant Sweaters For Rescued Elephants To Protect Them From Cold
Winters get chilly in Northern India, so volunteers at the the Wildlife SOS Elephant Conservation and Care Center decided to knit giant sweaters for its rescued elephants. It takes around 4 weeks to make one sweater, and it does not come as a surprise knowing that elephants are the largest land mammals on the planet. Still, the volunteers make sure that the knits are not only warm and cozy, they are also colorful , and even fashionable. Continue »
Ed Gein Style Horror Jacket Is The Most Terrifying Jacket Ever
Behold! This fashion statement might literally change your life.
Handmade by creatives Kayla Arena and Toby Barron, this jacket is made to look as if it were made from human flesh. Known as the as the Ed Gein Serial Killer Jacket, this terrifying fashion piece is guaranteed to turn heads. Continue »
The Innovative Minimalist Earrings By The Designer Otis Jaxon
The British designer Otis Jaxon, based in London, unveils his Ear Climbers collection, an amazing series of earrings that give the illusion that the ears are doubly pierced. Some minimalist earrings with geometric shapes to discover on his Etsy shop. Continue »
Biting Illustrations That Uncover All Of The Human Essences In Modern World
Tomer Hanuka and Asaf Hanuka are twin Israeli illustrators who are famous for their extraordinary paintings. Bright and highly philosophical, their works accurately present the authors’ vision of the modern world. Continue »
Walking On Frozen Baikal, The Deepest And Oldest Lake On Earth To Capture Its Otherworldly Beauty
According to photographer Kristina Makeeva (previously): “Baikal is impressive. It’s the deepest and the cleanest lake on Earth. When we were planning a trip, we didn’t even suspect it is so wonderful, majestic and fairy. We were raptured over its beauty so much, that we almost didn’t sleep all 3 days we were here.” Continue »
Trending now:
- There’s An Old Abandoned Theme Park Near Tokyo, And It’s Creepy As Hell Views today: 11,404 - Travel
- When You See Where This Hidden Staircase Leads You’re Going To Want One Views today: 3,199 - Design
- Biting Illustrations That Uncover All Of The Human Essences In Modern World Views today: 1,581 - Inspirations
- The White House’s Pete Souza Has Shot Nearly 2M Photos Of Obama, Here Some Of His Favorites Views today: 1,381 - Photography
- Walking On Frozen Baikal, The Deepest And Oldest Lake On Earth To Capture Its Otherworldly Beauty Views today: 1,193 - Travel
- These Sad Dogs Outside Shops Will Make You Cry Views today: 776 - Animals
- Honest Puns Inspired By CSS That Web Designers Can Relate To Views today: 775 - Inspirations
- Hong Kong In The 1950s Captured By A Teenager Views today: 746 - Photography
- An Artist Transforms The Shapes Of Animals Into Cubes To Makes Them Definitely Look Straight Out Of Minecraft Views today: 729 - Animals
- Mysterious Double Exposure Photography By Christoffer Relander Views today: 614 - Photography
- Ed Gein Style Horror Jacket Is The Most Terrifying Jacket Ever Views today: 586 - Design
- The Innovative Minimalist Earrings By The Designer Otis Jaxon Views today: 548 - Design
- Bizarre Paintings Of Mecha Robots And Werewolves Attacking East European Peasants Of The Early 20th Century Views today: 472 - Inspirations
- This Dreadful Emptiness: Dark And Depressive Illustrations By Aron Wiesenfeld Views today: 431 - Inspirations
- These Photographs Of Creepy Children Will Terrify You Views today: 415 - Photography