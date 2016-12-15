While the world has become so much smaller with globalization, it is important not to underestimate the importance of language and cultural barriers that divides each country. For multinational brands expanding into new territories especially, they may find that an successful slogan or even brand name in their country does not mean the same thing in a foreign land.

To prove this point, Print Peppermint has compiled an infographic of the worst examples of brands that got lost in translation, and you would be surprised at how even the biggest brands can get it wrong. Continue »