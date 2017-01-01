Incredible Photos Show LA’s Notorious Crips Gangsters Posing With Drugs And Guns In The 90s
Getty Images
These extraordinary images give an intimate look inside the infamous LA street gang the Crips at the height of their power in the 90s. With more than 30,000 members, the African-American mob has been in a virtual state of war with rivals the Bloods since the late 60s. Continue »
Tattoo Artist Creates Geometry Tattoos Inspired By The Art Of The Amazon
In the rich and diverse world of tattoo art, Brazilian artist Brian Gomes is creating his own unique style inspired by hundreds of years of sacred geometry and indigenous designs. Above the visual nature of his designs, his work is also intrinsically linked to his studies in shamanic philosophy. It’s a belief system that recognizes there is a spiritual world directly linked to our physical one – that all physical things have an inner spirit. Continue »
How Popular Cartoon Characters Look Like Before Their Morning Coffee
Australian illustrator Sam Milham, who previously brought us his reimaginations of ‘Super Mario’ characters as hipsters, returns with this amusing and laughable collection of famous cartoon characters before their morning dose of caffeine. Continue »
Stunning Photos Of Afghan Hazara Girls Train In Shaolin Martial Arts For Competitions
Massoud Hossaini/AP Photos
Afghan members of a wushu martial arts group led by trainer Sima Azimi, 20, pose for a photograph at the Shahrak Haji Nabi hilltop overlooking Kabul. Afghanistan’s first female wushu trainer, Sima Azimi, 20, is training 20 Afghan girls aged between 14 – 20 at a wushu club in Kabul, after learning the sport while living as a refugee in Iran. Continue »
Photographer Spent 12 Years Taking Pictures Of The Foetus Developing In The Womb
Lennart Nilsson is a Swedish photographer and scientist. Born in 1922 he is one of Swedens first photojournalists and has become famous for groundbreaking macro medical photos of subjects once considered unphotographable. Continue »
Bulgarian Stray Cat Get Bionic Legs
Nikolay Doychinov/AFP Photo
Pooh, a one-year-old cat, who lost his hind legs in an accident and has been given bionic paws, walks in a vet clinic in Sofia. Pooh, who is thought to have lost his legs in a car or train accident last April, is back on the prowl thanks to Bulgarian veterinary surgeon Vladislav Zlatinov. He is the first vet in Europe to successfully apply the pioneering method of Irish neuro-orthopaedic surgeon Noel Fitzpatrick, who shot to fame in 2009 when making Oscar the first bionic cat by fitting him with new hind legs in Britain. Continue »
How A DIY Dress Helped One Woman Reclaim The Power Words Had On Her Body
Words have power. This is something Jojo Oldham knows all too well.
Whether you’re a soap star hearing lewd comments made by a politician 10 years ago or the average woman getting catcalled on her way home from work, what other people have to say about your body leave a lasting impression. Continue »
Family Gets A New Pet After Emu Egg Hatches
Charlotte Harrison an emu egg from an internet auction for $30. She then let the egg sit under an incubator for 47 days, and now the family has a new pet emu in their home. Although it fits great in their apartment right now, the emu is the second largest bird behind the ostrich, and they can sometimes grow to be the size of a horse. Continue »
For Honor – Vikings Gather For Up Helly Aa Festival In Shetland Islands
Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images
Few have heard of it, let alone been. Our destination is Shetland in the far north of Scotland, where one of the most incredible festivals in Europe is held. On the last Tuesday of January, the town of Lerwick goes more than a little mad. Up Helly Aa is a lot more than a sub-arctic bonfire and booze-up. It’s a superb spectacle, a celebration of Shetland’s history and a triumphant demonstration of the islanders’ skills and spirit. Fifty helmeted Vikings and a burning Norse galley. Unmissable! Continue »
Sky Burial – Tibetans Perform Celestial Burial Ceremony (NSFW)
China Photos/Getty Images
Sky burial or ritual dissection was once a common funerary practice in Tibet wherein a human corpse is cut in specific locations and placed on a mountaintop, exposing it to the elements or the mahabhuta and animals – especially to birds of prey. The location of the sky burial preparation and place of execution are understood in the Vajrayana traditions as charnel grounds. In Tibet the practice is known as jhator (Tibetan: བྱ་གཏོར་; Wylie: bya gtor), which literally means, “giving alms to the birds.” Continue »
Deep Sea ‘Aliens’ That Live In Twilight Zone Below The Ocean Captured In Incredible Pictures
Solent News
These incredible pictures reveal the translucent and electric-hued sea creatures that roam 1,200 metres (4,000ft) below the surface of the Earth’s seas. Photographers used specialist camera equipment to capture the alien-like animals which have been seen only a handful of times. Most appear to have see-through skin which helps camouflage them in the brutal habitat where light cannot even reach. Continue »
Architect Imagines The Homes Of Fairy Tale Characters
Illustrator and architect Federico Babina has a love for fairy tales and he decided to use them as inspiration for some of his latest illustrations. He says that his latest pictures are a tribute to the fairy tale universe where architecture is often reinvented. Continue »
Tiny Crocodile Bookmark Design By Peleg & Hila Raam
Deep between the pages lays Crocomark. This crocodile shaped bookmark will silently wait for the right moment to draw you back into the story. Continue »
Stuck In The Real World: Characters From Cartoons And Movies Placed In Real Photos
Fiction characters have their own universe and their own dimension (it used two be two dimensional world but lately computer graphics and animation tend to be 3D more and more often). What would happen if by some bizarre twist of faith these fictional animated characters popped out and appeared in real life. I guess, our life would suddenly become much more interesting and loony. The group of Russian artists combine characters with real life photos. Enjoy! Continue »
Stunning New Close-Ups Show Saturn’s Rings At Double The Detail We’ve Ever Seen
NASA’s Cassini spacecraft has entered its “ring-grazing” phase as it approaches the planet’s icy orbiters. As part of its mission, the craft has transmitted images of the rings at twice the resolution that humans have even been able to achieve previously (see full resolution photos here). Details as small as 550 meters, or a few hundred feet smaller than earth’s tallest building, are visible in the photos. Continue »
