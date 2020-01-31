Russian Cosmonaut Shares Amazing Photos Of Our Earth Taken From Space
Fyodor Yurchikhin has flown to space three times (2002, 2007, 2010) and managed to take amazing pictures from there. The Russian cosmonaut was also a commander of spaceship “Soyuz” that brought him, Douglas Willock and Shennon Walker to the earth. Some of his shots are presented right here.
More: Roscosmos
Golden horizon
New York
A huge iceberg
Kamchatka volcanoes, Russia
Fish-shaped island
London
Amazon river
Greenland
Glaciers in Patagonia
Andes
St. Elena mountain
Capital of Brazil
Richat structure, diameter is 40 kilometres (25 mi)
“Soyuz” and “Progress” spaceships
Washington, Columbia
Cape Canaveral, USA
Chicago
Desert fields
Africa
Alaska
Forest fire in the USA
Active volcano in Kamchatka
“Soyuz” spaceship
Dunes