Russian Cosmonaut Shares Amazing Photos Of Our Earth Taken From Space

Fyodor Yurchikhin has flown to space three times (2002, 2007, 2010) and managed to take amazing pictures from there. The Russian cosmonaut was also a commander of spaceship “Soyuz” that brought him, Douglas Willock and Shennon Walker to the earth. Some of his shots are presented right here.

Golden horizon







New York



A huge iceberg



Kamchatka volcanoes, Russia







Fish-shaped island



London





Amazon river



Greenland











Glaciers in Patagonia





Andes









St. Elena mountain





Capital of Brazil



Richat structure, diameter is 40 kilometres (25 mi)



“Soyuz” and “Progress” spaceships





Washington, Columbia





Cape Canaveral, USA



Chicago



Desert fields



Africa



Alaska







Forest fire in the USA



Active volcano in Kamchatka



“Soyuz” spaceship



Dunes











