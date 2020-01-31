Russian Cosmonaut Shares Amazing Photos Of Our Earth Taken From Space

Fyodor Yurchikhin has flown to space three times (2002, 2007, 2010) and managed to take amazing pictures from there. The Russian cosmonaut was also a commander of spaceship “Soyuz” that brought him, Douglas Willock and Shennon Walker to the earth. Some of his shots are presented right here.

More: Roscosmos

Golden horizon


New York

A huge iceberg

Kamchatka volcanoes, Russia


Fish-shaped island

London

Amazon river

Greenland




Glaciers in Patagonia

Andes



St. Elena mountain

Capital of Brazil

Richat structure, diameter is 40 kilometres (25 mi)

“Soyuz” and “Progress” spaceships

Washington, Columbia

Cape Canaveral, USA

Chicago

Desert fields

Africa

Alaska


Forest fire in the USA

Active volcano in Kamchatka

“Soyuz” spaceship

Dunes





Posted by Dmitry on January 31st, 2020
