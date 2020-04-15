A Gallery Of Stunning Photos Of Classic Range Rover Conversions

The Range Rover has been a notable part of motoring since the beginning of the 1970s. The combination of Land-Rover ruggedness and adaptability, together with traditional Rover comfort and speed produces one of the most versatile vehicles ever to be made.

h/t: vintag.es

The Land Rover have long tradition to make conversions for different professional use like police, ambulance, rescue, military or for other professions either by Land Rover Special Projects Department or by different independent coachbuilder companies.

In standard form or with just a few modifications a Range Rover can be driven straight from the centre of a city to arid desert lands and cope well with the prevailing conditions on the journey there. But when special demands are made by the owner, or the conditions of service are particularly taxing then the Range Rover has almost limitless scope for conversion to suit its intended role – no matter how extraordinary…























































(Visited 1 times, 303 visits today)