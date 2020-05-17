Japanese Photographer Turns His Closet Into Charming Work-From-Home Space

Like many around the world, Japanese photographer Takuya Nishimura is currently following stay-and-work-at-home protocol as a countermeasure against the novel coronavirus. Nishimura is well prepared for the situation, however, and has a homemade setup that’s making quite a few jealous.

Nishimura recently took to Twitter sharing photos of their household workspace, saying “For over the past month, I’ve been working in my closet…”

More: Takuya Nishimura, Twitter h/t: grapee

As you can see, Nishimura renovated his closet into a compact but charming workplace. It turns out the photographer actually was quite prepared for their new work conditions. As he explains and shares photos of on his blog, after moving into his current residence three years ago, Nishimura noticed that because the place had so many windows and closets, there was no perfect place to install a work desk. So instead, he decided to use the closet.

While at first he only used about half the space, he’s since expanded and turned it into a full-fledged work space that is certainly coming in handy now.

















