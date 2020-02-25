The Worst Book Covers On Amazon



Voluspa: A Magical World by Sam D

Who needs a professional designer when you can save money and make a book cover by yourself, right? Wrong.



Love Laws by Mary Muhammad



The Temptation of John Haynes by Shawn James



Bobby Massey and Team Bazzare by Tyson Clarke



I Wore Heels to the Apocalypse by C H Clepitt



Signed Confessions by Tom Walker



Reach For The Moon by Tuan Ho



Haunted by Maria Savva



The Lost Journal of Robyn Hood – Outlaw by David Stuart Ryan



Disbelief by Nicole Quinn



2nd Humorous Beat Actual Funny Police Stories by Robert J. Morrissey



A Tale of Regrets: Unexpected Magic #2 by Heather Hayes



Losers by K. E. Adamus



REDMAN: Finding the Man in the Maze by Deacon Hart



Spoiled Journey: The Roads That Take Us by Theodor Ventskevich



Papi Doesn’t Love Me No More by Anna Suarez



Submarine Jim (The Longfellow Adventures) by J. S. Lome



INSIDE PITCH: A Story of Bullying and Redemption by Meghan Moylan



Ashtar by Ashtar Command



Heaven’s Pillar: The Last Rainy Night by Elias Akins