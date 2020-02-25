The Worst Book Covers On Amazon
Voluspa: A Magical World by Sam D
Who needs a professional designer when you can save money and make a book cover by yourself, right? Wrong.
Love Laws by Mary Muhammad
The Temptation of John Haynes by Shawn James
Bobby Massey and Team Bazzare by Tyson Clarke
I Wore Heels to the Apocalypse by C H Clepitt
Signed Confessions by Tom Walker
Reach For The Moon by Tuan Ho
Haunted by Maria Savva
The Lost Journal of Robyn Hood – Outlaw by David Stuart Ryan
Disbelief by Nicole Quinn
2nd Humorous Beat Actual Funny Police Stories by Robert J. Morrissey
A Tale of Regrets: Unexpected Magic #2 by Heather Hayes
Losers by K. E. Adamus
REDMAN: Finding the Man in the Maze by Deacon Hart
Spoiled Journey: The Roads That Take Us by Theodor Ventskevich
Papi Doesn’t Love Me No More by Anna Suarez
Submarine Jim (The Longfellow Adventures) by J. S. Lome
INSIDE PITCH: A Story of Bullying and Redemption by Meghan Moylan
Ashtar by Ashtar Command
Heaven’s Pillar: The Last Rainy Night by Elias Akins
Apocalypsia by Jerry J.C. Veit, Carrie Viscome-Skinner
