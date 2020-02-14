Someone Found An Old Photo Album Full Of Pics Of This Woman And Hollywood Celebrities In A Thrift Shop

Bruce Willis

A thrift shop in Belgium has caused quite a stir on the Internet. People at Opnieuw & Co, a local establishment in Mortsel, discovered an old photo album where a woman posed next to the biggest stars in Hollywood. After they shared some of the pictures, the online community immediately started their investigation. Who was this woman hugging Johnny Depp, Angelina Jolie, Bruce Willis, and other A-list celebrities?

Patrick Stewart

After a while, someone noticed a tag she had in one of the photos. Turns out, the ‘mysterious’ woman is actually Maria Snoeys-Lagler, a former member of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA). It’s a non-profit organization of journalists and photographers who report on the entertainment industry. The HFPA consists of about 90 members from around 55 countries, and they’re the ones conducting the annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony in Los Angeles every January.

Lawrence Fishburn

Looking at these pictures, it’s clear that Maria Snoeys-Lagler has met virtually everyone dominating the biggest screens and stages. Or is it the other way around? Maybe, just maybe, there’s a secret club in Hollywood of all the celebrities who have had their picture taken with Maria Snoeys-Lagler?

Harrison Ford

Nicolas Cage

Sam Neill and Robert Downey Jr

Kevin Costner

Tom Seleck

Tom Cruise

Richard Dreyfuss

Kristin Davis

Jon Bon Jovi

Cuba Gooding Jr, Lawrence Fishburn

Drew Barrymore

Ed Harris

Keanu Reeves

Tim Roth

Heather Locklear

Antonio Banderas

Johnny Depp

Kevin Costner, find yourself someone looking at you like Kevin Costner looks at Maria

Hugh Grant

Kevin Bacon and Tom Hanks

Rutger Hauer

Cast The Bold & The Beautiful

William Shatner

Young Elijah Wood

Meg Ryan and Andy Garcia

Kirk Douglas

Luke Perry

Emilio Estevez

Clarence Williams III, Kyle Maclachlan and Samuel L Jackson

Kate Winslett

Liam Neeson

Faye Dunaway

Cast Melrose Place

Steven Spielberg

Walter Matthau

Tommy Lee Jones

Gerard Depardieu and Claude Berri

Sir Anthony Hopkins and Richard Attenborough

Julia Roberts

Johnny Depp and Juliette Lewis

Michael Douglas

Andrew Shue

Denzel Washington

Cary Elwes

Matt Dillon

Danny Glover

Nicole Kidman and Michael Keaton

Cast of Saved By The Bell

Meg Ryan

Angela Basset

Jean Claude Van Damme (Belgian too)

Michelle Pfeiffer and Dennis Haysbert

Will Smith

Mary McDonnell

Gary Oldman, Francis Coppola and Winona Ryder

Alfre Woodard

Jonathan Pryce

Andy Garcia

Frances Fisher

Helen Hunt

John Corbett

Jack Nicholson

Cast 90210

Robert Duvall

Christopher Walken

Andy Garcia

Jack Lemmon and Sophia Loren

With Jane Seymour, this is also the picture that mentions her name

