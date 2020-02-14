Someone Found An Old Photo Album Full Of Pics Of This Woman And Hollywood Celebrities In A Thrift Shop
Bruce Willis
A thrift shop in Belgium has caused quite a stir on the Internet. People at Opnieuw & Co, a local establishment in Mortsel, discovered an old photo album where a woman posed next to the biggest stars in Hollywood. After they shared some of the pictures, the online community immediately started their investigation. Who was this woman hugging Johnny Depp, Angelina Jolie, Bruce Willis, and other A-list celebrities?
More: Imgur, Facebook h/t: boredpanda
Patrick Stewart
After a while, someone noticed a tag she had in one of the photos. Turns out, the ‘mysterious’ woman is actually Maria Snoeys-Lagler, a former member of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA). It’s a non-profit organization of journalists and photographers who report on the entertainment industry. The HFPA consists of about 90 members from around 55 countries, and they’re the ones conducting the annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony in Los Angeles every January.
Lawrence Fishburn
Looking at these pictures, it’s clear that Maria Snoeys-Lagler has met virtually everyone dominating the biggest screens and stages. Or is it the other way around? Maybe, just maybe, there’s a secret club in Hollywood of all the celebrities who have had their picture taken with Maria Snoeys-Lagler?
Harrison Ford
Nicolas Cage
Sam Neill and Robert Downey Jr
Kevin Costner
Tom Seleck
Tom Cruise
Richard Dreyfuss
Kristin Davis
Jon Bon Jovi
Cuba Gooding Jr, Lawrence Fishburn
Drew Barrymore
Ed Harris
Keanu Reeves
Tim Roth
Heather Locklear
Antonio Banderas
Johnny Depp
Kevin Costner, find yourself someone looking at you like Kevin Costner looks at Maria
Hugh Grant
Kevin Bacon and Tom Hanks
Rutger Hauer
Cast The Bold & The Beautiful
William Shatner
Young Elijah Wood
Meg Ryan and Andy Garcia
Kirk Douglas
Luke Perry
Emilio Estevez
Clarence Williams III, Kyle Maclachlan and Samuel L Jackson
Kate Winslett
Liam Neeson
Faye Dunaway
Cast Melrose Place
Steven Spielberg
Walter Matthau
Tommy Lee Jones
Gerard Depardieu and Claude Berri
Sir Anthony Hopkins and Richard Attenborough
Julia Roberts
Johnny Depp and Juliette Lewis
Michael Douglas
Andrew Shue
Denzel Washington
Cary Elwes
Matt Dillon
Danny Glover
Nicole Kidman and Michael Keaton
Cast of Saved By The Bell
Meg Ryan
Angela Basset
Jean Claude Van Damme (Belgian too)
Michelle Pfeiffer and Dennis Haysbert
Will Smith
Mary McDonnell
Gary Oldman, Francis Coppola and Winona Ryder
Alfre Woodard
Jonathan Pryce
Andy Garcia
Frances Fisher
Helen Hunt
John Corbett
Jack Nicholson
Cast 90210
Robert Duvall
Christopher Walken
Andy Garcia
Jack Lemmon and Sophia Loren
With Jane Seymour, this is also the picture that mentions her name
Leave Your Comment Below
More Inspiring Stories
|Reliable Web Hosting
You Can Trust
|The high-end, dedicated packages have everything you’d expect: Web Hosting - $4.99/mo; Reseller Hosting - $12.99/mo; VPS Hosting - $14.95/mo; Dedicated Servers - $119.00/mo.
Currently Trending
- Bizarre Vintage Photos Of Steam Engines After A Boiler Explosion From The Late 19th And Early 20th Centuries
- Adorable Moment Baby Bear Cubs Grasp Paws and Dance Joyfully in a Circle
- Someone Found An Old Photo Album Full Of Pics Of This Woman And Hollywood Celebrities In A Thrift Shop
- Google Street Images And Street View Scenes From Slavic Countries
- This Brutal Tank Monument Located In Russian Wilderness, Reminds Abandoned Alien Spaceship
- Really Triggering Floor Designs That Will Annoy The Perfectionist In You
- Inhumans Of Late Capitalism Facebook Page Posts Pics That Show The Dark Side Of Consumerism
- Having No Computer, This Teacher From Ghana Would Teach Microsoft Word To Students On A Blackboard
- The Passion Of Trees In Pictures By Iranian Photographer Ali Shokri
- Shortlist Photographs Of The 2020 Bird Photographer Of The Year Competition